Trumbull resident scares off burglar in home

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a burglar entered a home in Trumbull during the early morning hours.

At about 5:00 a.m., Trumbull Police responded to a report of a residential burglary on Haverhill Road.

A resident became aware someone was in the home and confronted them.

After being confronted, the unknown individual ran out of the house and down the road.

Officers checked the area but could not find the persons or vehicles involved.

No injuries were reported.

Police are checking surveillance video in the area in hopes of identifying the individual.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department at (203) 261-3665.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
