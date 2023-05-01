Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

4 dead in Mojave Desert community after shooting report

Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the...
Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the office said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities are investigating the deaths of four people after a report of a shooting in a small Mojave Desert community.

Deputies responding late Sunday found four people “suffering from traumatic assault injuries” in the unincorporated community of Mojave, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a brief press release.

Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the office said.

“Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing,” the office said.

No information on identities or other details were immediately released.

Mojave is in the high desert about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed generic
Police seek to identify victim in fatal crash involving pedestrian on Route 9
Capitol building in Hartford. (WFSB File Photo)
Investigation underway after unknown person paints state capitol doors
showers possible Monday
Technical Discussion: Cooler, unsettled days for the first week of May
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party

Latest News

FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman...
‘El Chapo’ sons charged with smuggling cheap fentanyl to US
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023....
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Missouri judge to rule on strict trans health care limits
showers possible Monday
Technical Discussion: Cooler, unsettled days for the first week of May
FILE: Some costs associated with testing may shift to become out-of-pocket.
Free COVID-19 tests aren’t guaranteed after May 11