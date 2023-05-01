Contests
Bear tried getting into home in Avon, police say

Black bear. Photo courtesy AP Photo / Cheryl Senter
Black bear. Photo courtesy AP Photo / Cheryl Senter
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AVON, CT (WFSB) – A bear tried getting into an Avon home on Monday, according to police.

It happened this afternoon on Deepwood Drive, police said.

Authorities said a bear tried to push in the door of a three-season porch area.

The bear couldn’t make it inside and ran back into the woods when police arrived.

Police have not found the bear, authorities said.

Officers believe the bear was after bird feed that was in the room.

