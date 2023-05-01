Bear tried getting into home in Avon, police say

AVON, CT (WFSB) – A bear tried getting into an Avon home on Monday, according to police.

It happened this afternoon on Deepwood Drive, police said.

Authorities said a bear tried to push in the door of a three-season porch area.

The bear couldn’t make it inside and ran back into the woods when police arrived.

Police have not found the bear, authorities said.

Officers believe the bear was after bird feed that was in the room.

