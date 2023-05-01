The best deals to look out for in May

(WFSB) - For the month of May, the best deals all have to do with the transition from the wet months of spring to the warm months of summer.

Channel 3 once again spoke with money-savings expert Bethany Hollars. Hollars has built a career around tracking prices and finding the best deals. She is now the content director at Brickseek.com.

Below are the categories of things she says you should be shopping for.

1) Outdoor Gear (camping equipment, hiking gear, patio furniture, etc)

“You can expect to save anywhere from 15 to 40% on these. It’s not going to be the rock-bottom prices that we see towards the end of any season when retailers are clearancing this stuff out, but you are going to find some very decent savings on outdoor gear in the month of May,” said Hollars

When Channel 3 stopped by New England Patio & Hearth, there were a number of sales on patio sets and accessories.

2) Spring clothing

Hollars says you can find those rock-bottom prices on spring clothing with sales often between 50% and 75% off. Channel 3 stopped by Footprints in Newington.

“You can definitely find some great savings on spring apparel such as raincoats, boots, sweaters, things like spring dresses, shorts and skirts,” said Hollars.

3) Mattresses

“You can look to save hundreds of dollars on the price of a mattress and a box spring, as well as take advantage of some great offers such as maybe get a free bedframe with the purchase of any mattress,” said Hollars.

Channel 3 stopped by the Connecticut Mattress location in Newington. They say their Memorial Day sale starts on May 10th with up to $900 off a mattress.

4) Home Appliances

“It’s a great time to shop for home appliances, small and large. You can find great deals on larger appliances like refrigerators, washers dryers. Also smaller kitchen appliances like blenders, coffee makers, toasters,” said Hollars.

