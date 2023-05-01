Bridgeport men arrested for pulling gun at a gym

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two Bridgeport men were arrested Saturday after they pulled a gun out at a Stratford gym.

Emmanuel Rivera pulled a gun out at Esporta Fitness on Barnum Ave. in Stratford and began threatening others in the gym.

Rivera was immediately taken into custody as he attempted to leave.

Khyree Brown then took the firearm and fled as officers arrived to the scene. He was taken into custody near Frog Pond Lane.

The firearm recovered by police was a Glock pistol with some of the serial numbers removed.

Rivera is being held on $150,000 bond while Brown is being held at $25,000.

