Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bridgeport men arrested for pulling gun at a gym

Emmanuel Rivera, 21, and Khyree Brown, 21, were arrested after threatening a person with a gun...
Emmanuel Rivera, 21, and Khyree Brown, 21, were arrested after threatening a person with a gun in a gym.(Stratford police)
By Ethan Logue
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two Bridgeport men were arrested Saturday after they pulled a gun out at a Stratford gym.

Emmanuel Rivera pulled a gun out at Esporta Fitness on Barnum Ave. in Stratford and began threatening others in the gym.

Rivera was immediately taken into custody as he attempted to leave.

Khyree Brown then took the firearm and fled as officers arrived to the scene. He was taken into custody near Frog Pond Lane.

The firearm recovered by police was a Glock pistol with some of the serial numbers removed.

Rivera is being held on $150,000 bond while Brown is being held at $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed generic
Police seek to identify victim in fatal crash involving pedestrian on Route 9
Capitol building in Hartford. (WFSB File Photo)
Investigation underway after unknown person paints state capitol doors
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday May 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Cooler, unsettled days for the first week of May
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
DEEP rescues six pound bear cub
DEEP rescues 6 pound bear cub from tree in Litchfield

Latest News

Watertown police. (file)
Watertown police launch death investigation
Kevin Novoa, 28, was stopped by patrol in the area of Spring Street and Pearl Street.
Police arrest man after seizure of assault rifle “ghost gun”
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday May 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Cooler, unsettled days for the first week of May
Rental Scam
Identity stolen after Craigslist rental scam