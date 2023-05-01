Contests
Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors, then robs victim

Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then robbing them in East Lyme, police said.(East Lyme police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A couple faces charges for luring a person to a home in East Lyme under the premise of sexual favors, then robbing the victim.

Maria Paige, 32, of East Lyme and 29-year-old TJ Kyle Trakas of Norwich were both arrested on Saturday through a warrant.

According to East Lyme police, Paige and her boyfriend, Trakas, lured the victim in earlier in April.

Paige was taken into custody on Saturday around 9:20 a.m. without incident.

Police charged her with first-degree robbery, making a false statement, conspiracy, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, soliciting sexual conduct, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Paige was held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond and given a court date of Monday in New London.

Just before 1 p.m. on the same day, Trakas into custody by Norwich police, also without incident. He was turned over to East Lyme police.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Trakas was released on a $50,000 cash surety/bond and given a court date of May 10 in New London.

