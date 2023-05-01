Crash involving tractor trailer, 2 other vehicles backs up traffic on I-95 in Darien
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DARIEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a tractor trailer and two other vehicles backed up traffic on Intestate 95 north in Darien on Monday morning.
The Department of Transportation said the a mile of congestion built between exits 11 and 13.
The crash happened between exits 12 and 13 around 6:50 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
