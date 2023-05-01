DEEP rescues 6 pound bear cub from tree in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - DEEP rescued a three- to three-and-a-half-month-old bear cub from a tree in Litchfield Sunday morning.

DEEP responded to the scene on a report of a bear cub stuck in a tree.

Channel 3 spoke with the woman who reported the cub to DEEP and provided photos.

She said the cub had been in the tree for several days with no sign of the mother.

“Wildlife biologists from DEEP’s Wildlife Division reported to the scene and safely removed the cub from the tree,” said a DEEP Spokesperson.

They said the cub is a healthy female who weighs 6 pounds.

She is now in DEEP’s care and will be sent to a rehabilitation facility in New York.

The goal is to be able to return the cub to the wild in CT.

“In light of this incident, DEEP would like to remind the public that Information on Connecticut’s black bear population and how the public can keep themselves and our bear population safe can be found here: Frequently Asked Questions About Black Bears (ct.gov). DEEP encourages residents to report bear sightings and take steps to reduce attractants on their property, such as securing garbage cans and removing bird feeders. More information can be found on DEEP’s website here: Living with Black Bears (ct.gov),” DEEP added.

On Sunday morning, DEEP's Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) responded to a report of a black bear cub in a tree in Litchfield. (Renate McKnight)

