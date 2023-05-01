Impact of First Republic Bank’s collapse

(WFSB) – The First Republic Bank has gone under. It’s now the third bank to collapse this year.

First Republic has been seized and sold. There was a branch in Greenwich.

Regulators have now seized California-based First Republic Bank and have sold it to JP Morgan Chase.

First Republic is the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

Two other banks, Silicon Valley and Signature, also collapsed this year.

People are concerned; they trust banks.

Thor Cheyne from Medallion Wealth Advisors in Farmington gave some perspective on why this is happening.

“I think the federal reserve has failed to supervise these banks,” said Cheyne.

Cheyne said these banks have taken on more risk than they can absorb.

“What we are talking about is interest rate risk. And if you’re holding a bond that pays a lower interest rate and interest rates in general tent to rise, the value of the held bonds fall these banks are holding assets with dropping values,” Cheyne said.

Bank customers are insured up to $250,000, however the FDIC is now recommending the United States rethink its decades old policy by only insuring up to that amount and is suggesting insuring business accounts for higher levels.

“Connecticut consumers should be assured that their money is safe in Connecticut banks and credit unions. The institutions that recently encountered significant problems have unique banking profiles not found in Connecticut,” said the Connecticut Department of Banking on these banks collapsing.

But in the meantime, what can people do? Cheyne said diversify. Don’t keep all your money in one place.

“Investors have a few options; they can seek accounts in multiple banks. You could be insured for $250,000 for your account at abc bank and then open a second account at xyz bank and have another $250,000 insurance,” Cheyne said.

Two of the banks that have gone under are California banks. Signature was a New York bank.

Eyewitness News asked Cheyne if this could happen to bank giants like Bank of America or Wells Fargo. He said these banks have numerous regulations and rules in place.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.