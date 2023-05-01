Investigation continues into shooting death of 12-year-old girl

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The investigation continues into the death of a 12-year-old girl who was shot in Hartford.

The family of Se’Cret Pierce is working on funeral arrangements, and she will be laid to rest on Friday.

Police said they recovered the suspect’s vehicle and are processing it.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

But many questions remain unanswered.

It was on the night of April 20 that Se’Cret Pierce was caught in the crossfire of a drive by shooting on Huntington Street in Hartford.

Seventeen shots were fired.

“It’s tragic and something needs to be done about it,”

Police said the drive-by shooting was a targeted attack on two men: 18-year-old Jeremy Francis, 23-year-old Travis Roberts, and a teenage boy.

Se’Cret was inside a parked car when another car sped by, and shots were fired.

The 12-year-old was a seventh grader at Milner Middle School.

Her funeral will be held this Friday.

Over the weekend, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy tweeted:

Spent part of my day figuring out how to pay for security at the funeral for a 12-year-old who was shot and killed because we’re worried people will bring (illegal) guns to the service. Honestly, we don’t need to live like this. We don’t. This is a choice.

“I think comments that are made like that are aimed at people who legally carry their guns to these rallies,” said Cornell Lewis, a community activist. “I think people are actually upset or worried about us having our permits, legally and embracing the second amendment. We’re not going anywhere without our guns. Period.”

Hartford police said there are no funeral threats deemed to be credible.

As for the investigation, we don’t know yet who shot Se’Cret.

Investigators said she was in the line of fire.

The arrest warrant for Jeremy Francis said he shot back at the moving car, which was also in Se’Cret’s direction.

The three men who were shot are not cooperating with police.

Surveillance footage is playing an important role in this investigation, according to police.

Hartford police said they will have a presence at Friday’s funeral, which is typical for a homicide case like this.

