Lawmakers seek funding to prevent another baby formula shortage

This Monday morning, Sen. Richard Blumenthal will call for $20 million in additional funding for the FDA to prevent future shortages.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One year after a critical infant formula shortage gripped the United States, lawmakers are working to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

This Monday morning, Sen. Richard Blumenthal will call for $20 million in additional funding for the FDA to prevent future shortages.

The funding would support infant health programs, allowing the FDA to follow the baby formula industry closely.

The main goal is to prevent another infant formula crisis.

A year ago, parents were panicked when stores struggled to keep infant formula on the shelves.

Congress recently passed the Baby Formula Act of 2022, giving the FDA and FTC a chance to respond immediately if a product is recalled or there’s a pause in the supply chain.

The legislation was passed shortly after Sen. Blumenthal wrote a letter to the FTC to investigate shortages in the supply of formula.

Sen. Blumenthal and his colleagues believe more funding will support the infant formula industry and parents.

The event calling on more investments for the formula industry will be at the Diaper Bank of Connecticut at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
The press conference will begin with more information about the last week's arrest concerning...
New Haven police to discuss homicide arrest; provide update on recent investigations
