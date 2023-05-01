Mystic named a top summer travel destination by USA Today

MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - Mystic has been named the fourth best summer travel destination in 2023 by USA Today.

Whether it’s the aquarium, seaport, village or a walk downtown, there’s certainly plenty to do in the iconic shoreline town.

“We are going about changing the narrative about small towns throughout Connecticut and what it is we offer here,” Anthony Anthony of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday.

Only Mackinac Island, Michigan; Mobile, Alabama and Door County, Wisconsin beat out Mystic on the list.

Mystic was the only New England town to make the top ten.

“I was shocked when you told me that,” Sharon MacDonald said. “That makes it extra special, too.”

MacDonald was visiting Mystic Monday with friends. She is from Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

She certainly isn’t the only tourist visiting the Connecticut shoreline this summer.

Kenneth Swicicki was visiting with his wife from Mastic, New York.

“We like coming to this section to look at different stores,” Swicicki said. “There’s a lot of nice things to do here.”

Businesses in Mystic get a big boost during the summertime and they’re anticipating an even bigger one now that Mystic has made this list.

“Mystic has improved so much over the years and there’s so much to do here,” Deb Kollmeyer said.

Kollmeyer owns Adore, a clothing store in downtown.

“Our big buying season really is spring and summer,” Kollmeyer said. “We have had visitors from all over come visit us, which is really nice.”

She says about 60% of her business is in the summer.

Locations in the competition were judged on destinations, food, drink, hotels and things to do.

With this in mind, Connecticut leaders are encouraging natives to have stay-cations this summer.

“If you live in Connecticut, don’t wait to go on vacation because you can go on a vacation any weekend of this entire summer,” Comptroller Sean Scanlon said.

“(It’s) just a day trip for me, but I think I’m coming back,” MacDonald said.

