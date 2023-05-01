Contests
New Haven police to discuss homicide arrest; provide update on recent investigations

The press conference will begin with more information about the last week’s arrest concerning an April 27th homicide.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The City of New Haven’s police chief and mayor will hold a press conference to discuss a homicide arrest and provide updates about other recent investigations.

The press conference will begin with more information about the last week’s arrest concerning an April 27th homicide.

We also expect to hear more about the overall status of gun violence in the city of New Haven.

This past week, police arrested 47-year-old Charles Brown of Clinton for the shooting death of 39-year-old Juan Carlos Colon of East Hartford.

Brown was charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He is currently being held on $2 million bond.

The shooting marked the 10th homicide in 2023 for the City of New Haven.

A week prior, gunshots were fired near John C. Daniels School, but thankfully no one was injured.

No other details have been provided about the content of today’s briefing that will take place at 1 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

