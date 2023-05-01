Police arrest man after seizure of assault rifle “ghost gun”
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested Saturday after driving with a suspended license along with narcotics in the car and an AR-style assault rifle.
Kevin Novoa, 28, from Willimantic was stopped by patrol in the area of Spring Street and Pearl Street.
Police also found multiple rounds of ammunition and a high-capacity magazine in his car.
The assault rifle had no serial number and is believed to be a “ghost gun.”
Novoa was charged with the following:
- Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Risk of Injury to a Minor
- Illegal Possession of a large capacity magazine
Novoa was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court May 1.
