Police arrest man after seizure of assault rifle “ghost gun”

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested Saturday after driving with a suspended license along with narcotics in the car and an AR-style assault rifle.

Kevin Novoa, 28, from Willimantic was stopped by patrol in the area of Spring Street and Pearl Street.

Police also found multiple rounds of ammunition and a high-capacity magazine in his car.

The assault rifle had no serial number and is believed to be a “ghost gun.”

Novoa was charged with the following:

Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Illegal Possession of a large capacity magazine

Novoa was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court May 1.

