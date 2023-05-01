Contests
Police arrest man after seizure of assault rifle “ghost gun”

Kevin Novoa, 28, was stopped by patrol in the area of Spring Street and Pearl Street.
Kevin Novoa, 28, was stopped by patrol in the area of Spring Street and Pearl Street.(Willimantic police)
By Ethan Logue and Kristina Russo
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested Saturday after driving with a suspended license along with narcotics in the car and an AR-style assault rifle.

Kevin Novoa, 28, from Willimantic was stopped by patrol in the area of Spring Street and Pearl Street.

Police also found multiple rounds of ammunition and a high-capacity magazine in his car.

The assault rifle had no serial number and is believed to be a “ghost gun.”

Novoa was charged with the following:

  • Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm
  • Risk of Injury to a Minor
  • Illegal Possession of a large capacity magazine

Novoa was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court May 1.

