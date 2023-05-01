Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Report shows best states for working moms

WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best & Worst States for Working Moms.
WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best & Worst States for Working Moms.(WalletHub)
By Kristina Russo
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the states that are best for working moms, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub released its report titled “2023′s Best & Worst States for Working Moms.”

Based on 17 key metrics, Connecticut ranked 3rd making it in the top five best states.

The data ranges from the median women’s salary to the female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

Source: WalletHub

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics ranked, which ultimately contributed to the state’s overall rank:

  • 12th – Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)
  • 24th – Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives
  • 24th – Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 22nd – Female Unemployment Rate
  • 8th – Parental-Leave Policy Score
  • 5th – Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours)
  • 10th – % of Single-Mom Families in Poverty

The worst states for working moms were Louisiana, South Carolina, and Alabama.

The states reported to be the best were Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

For the full report, check out the WalletHub website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed generic
Police seek to identify victim in fatal crash involving pedestrian on Route 9
Capitol building in Hartford. (WFSB File Photo)
Investigation underway after unknown person paints state capitol doors
showers possible Monday
Technical Discussion: Cooler, unsettled days for the first week of May
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party

Latest News

showers possible Monday
Technical Discussion: Cooler, unsettled days for the first week of May
Rental Scam
Identity stolen after Craigslist rental scam
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors, then robs victim
Your Monday morning update