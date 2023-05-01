Report shows best states for working moms

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the states that are best for working moms, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub released its report titled “2023′s Best & Worst States for Working Moms.”

Based on 17 key metrics, Connecticut ranked 3rd making it in the top five best states.

The data ranges from the median women’s salary to the female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics ranked, which ultimately contributed to the state’s overall rank:

12th – Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)

24th – Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives

24th – Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

22nd – Female Unemployment Rate

8th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

5th – Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours)

10th – % of Single-Mom Families in Poverty

The worst states for working moms were Louisiana, South Carolina, and Alabama.

The states reported to be the best were Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

For the full report, check out the WalletHub website here.

