Southington Drive-In announces summer schedule
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Southington Drive-In theater announced their Saturday night summer movie schedule.
The first movie will play on June 3 and there will be a new movie played every Saturday night until September 9.
The gates will open each Saturday at 6 pm and the movies will begin approximately 15 minutes after sunset.
Tickets are $20 a carload and $5 for walk-ins and there will be no advance ticket sales.
