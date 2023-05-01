Contests
Southington Drive-In announces summer schedule

61 drive in theatre
61 drive in theatre(drive in theatre 61)
By Ethan Logue
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Southington Drive-In theater announced their Saturday night summer movie schedule.

The first movie will play on June 3 and there will be a new movie played every Saturday night until September 9.

The gates will open each Saturday at 6 pm and the movies will begin approximately 15 minutes after sunset.

Tickets are $20 a carload and $5 for walk-ins and there will be no advance ticket sales.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

