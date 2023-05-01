Waterbury man killed in I-691 crash that involved 2 pickup trucks

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man from Waterbury was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 691 in Meriden on Sunday night.

State police identified the victim as 35-year-old Javier Rosado-Toro.

Troopers said the drivers of the two pickup trucks had been heading westbound on I-691 about three quarters of a mile west of exit 3.

Around 9:15 p.m., the driver of the Dodge Ram Big Horn Rosado-Toro was in tried to pass the other truck, a Ford F-350, on the left, but ended up colliding with it.

After the collision, state police said the Ram continued westbound and spun out of control across the roadway to the right. It then collided with a cable barrier in the right shoulder, then went down an embankment where it rolled over and hit a tree.

Rosado-Toro was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

The other, a woman from Orlando, FL, in the Ram was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury with serious injuries.

Police have not said who was driving the Ram.

The driver of the F-350 was not hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about what happened was asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.

