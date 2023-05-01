Watertown police launch death investigation

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police in Watertown are investigating a man’s death.

Authorities said police were called to the area of Franson Road and Plungis Road for the report of a dead male.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 11:20 a.m. Monday, police said.

Franson Road is closed between Plungis Road and Linkfield Road as police investigate.

The male has not been identified.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

