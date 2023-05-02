Appropriations committee to vote on Gov. Lamont’s gun safety proposals

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Gun violence is terrorizing Connecticut’s communities.

While Connecticut has some of the toughest laws in the country, police are seeing more and more firearms on the streets.

Governor Lamont is pushing for more gun safety, and several of his proposals passed the judiciary committee.

“There’s a lot of gun peddlers out there,” said Lamont.

Lamont’s proposals include a ten-day waiting period to buy a gun, increasing education requirements, expanding safe storage, prohibiting loading long guns in a vehicle, requiring trigger locks, and raising the age to 21 for all guns.

The proposal to raise the age limit faces a challenge.

“A lot of gun bills don’t work will in my district and I would not support them,” said Senator Cathy Osten the chair of the appropriations committee.

The Connecticut Citizen’s Defense League (CCDL) agrees there is a crime problem but doesn’t support restrictions on those who abide by the laws.

The appropriations committee is expected to pass some of the governor’s gun safety bills, those that require state funding.

Terra Volpe with Connecticut Against Gun Violence supports these proposals and supports expanding upon our current safe storage laws.

The proposed bill requires all guns to be safely secured in a home, whether kids live there or not.

“If a firearm is stolen, there’s a 90 percent chance it will be used in a crime. When we think about keeping people safe, ensuring guns don’t end up in our cities really matters,” said Volpe.

The next step is for the general assembly to vote on these proposals.

