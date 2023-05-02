Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bear encounters fuel increased push for hunting bill

State lawmakers want to control the growing population of bears, and they said they have a plan to bring back bear hunting in Connecticut.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers want to control the growing population of bears, and they said they have a plan to bring back bear hunting in Connecticut.

It seems that reported bear encounters in the state have been on the rise.

Monday, a bear tried to break into home in Avon.

Weeks before that, an Avon woman was attacked by a bear.

Lawmakers said they have been trying to find ways to stop the interactions and keep bears in their natural habitat.

“Fining someone for feeding a bear is not enough, but on the other side, they don’t want to hunt Yogi,” said Rep. Eleni Kavros Degraw, a Democrat.

Rep. Melissa Osborne, also a Democrat, said she believes personal responsibility is key.

“Those of us who don’t want the hunt need to be responsible for our behaviors and the things we’re going to attract and habituate them,” Osborne said.

Some people said they’re having a hard time keeping bears away while they do simple chores.

“When we were moving out of the house, the same mom and baby bears were trying to get in our garage while we were moving out,” explained Kimberly Griffith of Avon.

Degraw said her vote would depend on the language of the bill and the extent of the hunt.

“With the incidents, including three attacks in the last year, I think it’s really concerning that one was a child,” she said.

According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Avon had more than 600 bear sightings over the past year.

That was the highest total ever recorded in the town.

Lawmakers, alongside DEEP, said they are working to create a bear awareness event.

The event would aim to educate the general public on protecting themselves and their homes.

More information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
A renewed push for a bear hunting bill

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors, then robs victim
I-691 crash
Waterbury man killed in I-691 crash that involved 2 pickup trucks
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
Death investigation closes road in Watertown
Watertown police launch death investigation

Latest News

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon,...
Harden scores 45, hits late 3 as 76ers down Celtics 119-115
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning
shower activity Tuesday morning - WFSB
FORECAST: Cooler and unsettled for days
McCarthy invitation - politics
BREAKING: McCarthy accepts Biden invitation to talk about debt ceiling