Bear encounters fuel increased push for hunting bill

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers want to control the growing population of bears, and they said they have a plan to bring back bear hunting in Connecticut.

It seems that reported bear encounters in the state have been on the rise.

Monday, a bear tried to break into home in Avon.

Weeks before that, an Avon woman was attacked by a bear.

Lawmakers said they have been trying to find ways to stop the interactions and keep bears in their natural habitat.

“Fining someone for feeding a bear is not enough, but on the other side, they don’t want to hunt Yogi,” said Rep. Eleni Kavros Degraw, a Democrat.

Rep. Melissa Osborne, also a Democrat, said she believes personal responsibility is key.

“Those of us who don’t want the hunt need to be responsible for our behaviors and the things we’re going to attract and habituate them,” Osborne said.

Some people said they’re having a hard time keeping bears away while they do simple chores.

“When we were moving out of the house, the same mom and baby bears were trying to get in our garage while we were moving out,” explained Kimberly Griffith of Avon.

Degraw said her vote would depend on the language of the bill and the extent of the hunt.

“With the incidents, including three attacks in the last year, I think it’s really concerning that one was a child,” she said.

According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Avon had more than 600 bear sightings over the past year.

That was the highest total ever recorded in the town.

Lawmakers, alongside DEEP, said they are working to create a bear awareness event.

The event would aim to educate the general public on protecting themselves and their homes.

More information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

