Both sides of I-395 in Plainfield shut down following crash
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Both sides of I-395 in Plainfield shut down on Monday due to a crash.
According to the Department of Transportation I-395 north is closed between Exits 29 and 32.
The accident happened on I-395 north near Exit 30, state police say.
I-395 south is closed between Exits 29 and 28.
State police say injuries have been reported but the extent of injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest.
