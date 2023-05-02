Contests
Both sides of I-395 in Plainfield shut down following crash

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WFSB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Both sides of I-395 in Plainfield shut down on Monday due to a crash.

According to the Department of Transportation I-395 north is closed between Exits 29 and 32.

The accident happened on I-395 north near Exit 30, state police say.

I-395 south is closed between Exits 29 and 28.

State police say injuries have been reported but the extent of injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest.

