Both sides of I-395 in Plainfield shut down following crash

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Both sides of I-395 in Plainfield shut down on Monday due to a crash.

According to the Department of Transportation I-395 north is closed between Exits 29 and 32.

The accident happened on I-395 north near Exit 30, state police say.

I-395 south is closed between Exits 29 and 28.

State police say injuries have been reported but the extent of injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.