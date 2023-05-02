Box truck connected to burglary crashes on Route 2 in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A box truck connected to a burglary crashed on Route 2 in East Hartford on Tuesday morning.

State police released limited details about the incident.

However, they said the driver of the truck had been attempting to evade them following a pursuit that started in Willimantic.

The truck crashed in the area of exit 5 on the westbound side of the highway in East Hartford. Troopers said the driver hit other vehicles along the way.

“Minor injuries were reported,” said Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz, Connecticut State Police. “This investigation is still active and ongoing.”

No other information was provided.

State police said they would release more once it becomes available.

