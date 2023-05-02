Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Box truck connected to burglary crashes on Route 2 in East Hartford

A box truck that was involved in a burglary crashed on Route 2 west in East Hartford the...
A box truck that was involved in a burglary crashed on Route 2 west in East Hartford the morning of May 2, state police said.(iWitness)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A box truck connected to a burglary crashed on Route 2 in East Hartford on Tuesday morning.

State police released limited details about the incident.

However, they said the driver of the truck had been attempting to evade them following a pursuit that started in Willimantic.

The truck crashed in the area of exit 5 on the westbound side of the highway in East Hartford. Troopers said the driver hit other vehicles along the way.

“Minor injuries were reported,” said Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz, Connecticut State Police. “This investigation is still active and ongoing.”

No other information was provided.

State police said they would release more once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors, then robs victim
I-691 crash
Waterbury man killed in I-691 crash that involved 2 pickup trucks
shower activity Tuesday morning - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled for days...
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September

Latest News

Rick Springfield seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington,...
Rick Springfield to headline Durham Fair acts this fall
Rafael Rivera and a juvenile were arrested for causing a hit-and-run in Waterbury in a stolen...
Teens charged following hit-and-run with stolen Maserati
Alexander Harb was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle following a crash that...
Tractor trailer driver’s illegal left turn led to deadly crash, police say
Your Tuesday morning update