TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Police investigated a reported incident at Rockville Equipment Inc.

On Tuesday at approximately 4:06 a.m. three rocks were thrown at the building’s front windows.

The business sustained damage to their front windows from rocks being thrown in. (Rockville Equipment Inc.)

According to management, they are not clear if this was a smash & grab or vandalism attempt at the moment.

Anyone with information should contact Troop C.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.