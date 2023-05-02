Class at ECSU teaches students about what it’s like to be a police officer

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - The semester is winding down and so is a new class at Eastern Connecticut State University: Pathway to Policing.

Criminology Professor Theresa Severance teamed up with Willimantic Police and ECSU Police to teach the course.

The two forces are not immune to the nationwide police shortage.

Willimantic has seven openings. ECSU PD has three.

“It’s a big bite for us to try to fill,” Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak said.

ECSU Police Chief Stephen Tavares says being on a college campus helps his department recruit.

“We’re in the midst of people really defining themselves in what they want to do and what career path,” Chief Tavares said.

The new, one-of-a-kind class just wrapped up its first semester.

“We wanted to do something different, non-traditional and really create a program that demystified the hiring process for people in our community,” Lt. Solak said.

The class of twenty met twice a week for five weeks. Students earned one credit while getting an up close and personal look at what it is like to be a police officer.

“They went through and answered every single possible question we could have possibily have had,” ECSU Sophomore Lydia Sieczkowski said.

Sieczkowski wants to be a police officer herself one day. This semester, through both book and hands-on work she was able to get a more clear idea of what her future career entails.

“(We learned) all the different things you could do in policing like if you wanted to specialize with dogs or SWAT,” Sieczkowski said.

Willimantic has seen a 90% drop in applications to become an officer. Lt. Solak says unknowns about the Police Academy and application process is a contributing factor as to why. This course aims to change that.

“(We are) giving the students the answers to the test, so to speak,” Lt. Solak said.

The class is being offered again in the fall.

