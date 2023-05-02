Crash closes Washington Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Part of Washington Street in Middletown is closed Monday evening because of a crash.

Police said a car collided with a telephone pole. Power lines are now across the road.

Washington Street is closed between Pearl Street and Broad Street, Middletown police said.

Minor injuries are reported.

“Traffic is being diverted from the area so motorists in the area should expect delays,” police said.

