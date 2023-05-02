Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Crash closes Washington Street in Middletown

Middletown police.
Middletown police.(WFSB File)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Part of Washington Street in Middletown is closed Monday evening because of a crash.

Police said a car collided with a telephone pole. Power lines are now across the road.

Washington Street is closed between Pearl Street and Broad Street, Middletown police said.

Minor injuries are reported.

“Traffic is being diverted from the area so motorists in the area should expect delays,” police said.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed generic
Police identify pedestrian killed on Route 9
Capitol building in Hartford. (WFSB File Photo)
Investigation underway after unknown person paints state capitol doors
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said scattered showers are on the way for Tuesday.
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled for days...
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown

Latest News

Traffic alert
Both sides of I-395 in Plainfield shut down following crash
Meriden city council meeting following manager's arrest
Meriden city manager’s drunk driving arrest discussed at council meeting
Impact of First Republic Bank’s collapse
Impact of First Republic Bank’s collapse
New Haven police make gun and crime arrests
New Haven police make arrests following deadly shooting, shots fired incidents