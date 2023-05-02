Contests
East Hampton police: Man calls girl over to his window, exposes himself

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for exposing himself to a girl in East Hampton

Police said 68-year-old Alan Dubowsky was inside his home when he called the victim over to his window. That’s when they said he exposed his private parts to the young female.

Alan Dubowsky was arrested for exposing himself to a young female in East Hampton, according to...
Alan Dubowsky was arrested for exposing himself to a young female in East Hampton, according to police.(East Hampton police)

He was naked at the time, according to police.

Dubowsky was charged with impairing the morals of a minor when he turned himself in to police.

He was able to post the $50,000 court-set bond and agreed to appear at the Middletown Superior Court on May 9.

