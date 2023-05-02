GREAT KIDS: Teens put on prom to remember for senior citizens

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Prom season is coming up for many high school students still planning to make the night unforgettable.

However, a particular group of high school students focused more on a special prom for senior citizens last month.

Bristol Central High School student Johannie Juarrez said, “I think it was fun overall, just the planning and putting things together.”

The night to remember was put on at the Bristol Senior Center by the Youth Board of West Central United Way.

Another Bristol Central High School student Matthew Mauriello said, “I want to make sure every senior is participating and having fun. And by helping them be happy it makes me feel happy myself.”

A group of 30 students from 6 different Western Connecticut high schools worked together for weeks to plan this prom.

Lynae Lewis, an alumnus from Bristol Central High School, recognized the impact of helping with the senior prom.

“As we age, we are just kind of put in box,” said Lewis. “I think it’s important to cultivate a space where youth and elders alike can interact in a positive manner.”

The students wanted to show people that prom is more than just a night for high school students.

“They hold so much wisdom. They are just great people all around and they are still people no matter if you age,” said Mauriello.

The theme this year was a decade senior citizens know well according to Bristol Central High School student Janelle Brand.

“The theme is 70s, hippie and flower crown type stuff,” Brand said. “I think the seniors are going to love that the most.”

By the time the party started, the senior citizens were ready and decked out in 70′s decor.

The senior citizens danced to the music that brought them back in time.

“They really do participate,” said Lewis. “I remember some key characters who really came out and had a great time and great to be around.”

It was a prom helping bridge the gap between the young and the old.

This dance was a celebration for a whole generation.

