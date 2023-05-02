Contests
Man dies in Bristol house fire

One person has died following a house fire in Bristol earlier tonight.
By Olivia Kalentek and Hector Molina
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - One person has died following a house fire in Bristol earlier tonight.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Steele Road around 9:59 Monday evening.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke. The fire was in the basement of the home.

According to the fire chief, one male victim was found. Officials have not released the man’s identity.

One other person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape.

The home was deemed uninhabitable.

