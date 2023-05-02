Man dies in Bristol house fire

Conn. (WFSB) - One person has died following a house fire in Bristol earlier tonight.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Steele Road around 9:59 Monday evening.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke. The fire was in the basement of the home.

According to the fire chief, one male victim was found. Officials have not released the man’s identity.

One other person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape.

The home was deemed uninhabitable.

