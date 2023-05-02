Manchester police search for suspect armed with a handgun

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are asking some residents to stay inside as they search for a suspect armed with a handgun.

Police said they are searching the area of Oakland Street and Mill Street for the individual.

Authorities described the suspect as a white male in his mid-40s. He was wearing blue jeans and a white sweatshirt.

Police are asking people in the area to stay in their homes.

Manchester Public Schools said Bowers Elementary is in secure mode as police search for the suspect.

“As a reminder, during a secure the school, all students are held inside but typical activity in classrooms continues,” the school system said.

If you see the man you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

No further information was available.

