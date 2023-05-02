Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Meriden city manager’s drunk driving arrest discussed at council meeting

Meriden city council meeting following manager's arrest
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden’s city manager is facing several charges, accused of driving under the influence and driving the wrong way.

The city council is meeting Monday night, and this incident is on their agenda.

Residents are voicing their concerns as city manager Timothy Coon is in hot water.

It happened early last Wednesday morning. State police said Coon, the city manager since 2018, was driving the wrong way on Route 3 in Wethersfield.

He ended up crashing his car and later failed a sobriety test.

No one was injured.

Coon and city leadership mutually agreed that he will take some time away from city hall to address the incident.

He did end up apologizing for his actions and added he’s not resigning.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on May 30.

This is an issue that is still concerning for some residents.

“I lost confidence that he can represent me and what I stand for as a person, my personal values. I think it just reflects upon the city and I don’t think he should be allowed to continue,” said Jacqueline Glen of Meriden.

The city council will be discussing further in Monday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed generic
Police identify pedestrian killed on Route 9
Capitol building in Hartford. (WFSB File Photo)
Investigation underway after unknown person paints state capitol doors
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said scattered showers are on the way for Tuesday.
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled for days...
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown

Latest News

Middletown police.
Crash closes Washington Street in Middletown
Traffic alert
Both sides of I-395 in Plainfield shut down following crash
Impact of First Republic Bank’s collapse
Impact of First Republic Bank’s collapse
New Haven police make gun and crime arrests
New Haven police make arrests following deadly shooting, shots fired incidents