Meriden city manager’s drunk driving arrest discussed at council meeting

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden’s city manager is facing several charges, accused of driving under the influence and driving the wrong way.

The city council is meeting Monday night, and this incident is on their agenda.

Residents are voicing their concerns as city manager Timothy Coon is in hot water.

It happened early last Wednesday morning. State police said Coon, the city manager since 2018, was driving the wrong way on Route 3 in Wethersfield.

He ended up crashing his car and later failed a sobriety test.

No one was injured.

Coon and city leadership mutually agreed that he will take some time away from city hall to address the incident.

He did end up apologizing for his actions and added he’s not resigning.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on May 30.

This is an issue that is still concerning for some residents.

“I lost confidence that he can represent me and what I stand for as a person, my personal values. I think it just reflects upon the city and I don’t think he should be allowed to continue,” said Jacqueline Glen of Meriden.

The city council will be discussing further in Monday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.