Rick Springfield to headline Durham Fair acts this fall

Rick Springfield seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington,...
Rick Springfield seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Rick Springfield is coming to the Durham Fair this fall.

Fair organizers made the announcement on Monday.

The “Jessie’s Girl” singer was scheduled to take the main stage on Sept. 23, 2023.

“Rick Springfield is not just a musical powerhouse,” organizers posted to social media. “He’s also an accomplished actor, author, and performer. He has starred in feature films, such as Ricki and the Flash, and given chameleonic performances in hit TV shows like True Detective, Supernatural, and American Horror Story.”

Also announced last month, country music star Lauren Alaina was scheduled to perform on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

The 103rd annual Durham Fair is set for Sept. 21-24, 2023. More information can be read here.

