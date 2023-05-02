Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State budget battle continues at the capitol

House Republicans release their plan including one billion dollars in broad-based budget cuts.
By Susan Raff and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Republicans released their version of a state budget plan during a news conference on Tuesday.

It included more than $1 billion in broad-based tax cuts.

It also featured more money for education and non-profit organizations.

It had a child tax credit of $2,000, something that was not in the budgets released by Gov. Ned Lamont and the Democrats.

“We are putting forth this tax package, mirroring it very closely with the governors, and also acknowledging things that are important to Democrats, like restoring a clothing tax exemption for children and putting forth a permanent child tax deduction for families,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, House minority leader.

Republicans said the savings in their budget came from staggering how they fill vacant positions within state government.

Their budget does have $200 million more in spending, but stays within the spending cap.

Lamont and lawmakers plan to negotiate and approve a budget by the end of the legislative session on June 7.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Gov. Ned Lamont
Gov. Lamont presents proposals in budget address
Lawmakers work to agree on state budget
Lawmakers faced with tough decisions on state budget

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors, then robs victim
shower activity Tuesday morning - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled for days...
I-691 crash
Waterbury man killed in I-691 crash that involved 2 pickup trucks
Death investigation closes road in Watertown
Watertown police launch death investigation

Latest News

bears - WFSB
VIDEO: Lawmakers seek control growing population of bears
McCarthy invitation - politics
BREAKING: McCarthy accepts Biden invitation to talk about debt ceiling
Appropriations committee voting on Gov. Lamont's gun proposals
VIDEO: Appropriations committee voting on Gov. Lamont's gun proposals
formula shortage file - WFSB
Lawmakers seek funding to prevent another baby formula shortage