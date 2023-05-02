State budget battle continues at the capitol

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Republicans released their version of a state budget plan during a news conference on Tuesday.

It included more than $1 billion in broad-based tax cuts.

It also featured more money for education and non-profit organizations.

It had a child tax credit of $2,000, something that was not in the budgets released by Gov. Ned Lamont and the Democrats.

“We are putting forth this tax package, mirroring it very closely with the governors, and also acknowledging things that are important to Democrats, like restoring a clothing tax exemption for children and putting forth a permanent child tax deduction for families,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, House minority leader.

Republicans said the savings in their budget came from staggering how they fill vacant positions within state government.

Their budget does have $200 million more in spending, but stays within the spending cap.

Lamont and lawmakers plan to negotiate and approve a budget by the end of the legislative session on June 7.

