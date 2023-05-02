Contests
Teens charged following hit-and-run with stolen Maserati

Rafael Rivera and a juvenile were arrested for causing a hit-and-run in Waterbury in a stolen SUV.(Waterbury police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two teens face a litany of charges for a hit-and-run incident in Waterbury that involved a stolen SUV.

Rafael Rivera, 18, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trover, evading responsibility, reckless driving, failure to maintain proper lane, operating a motor vehicle without a license, passing in a no passing zone, and interfering with an officer.

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trover, interfering with an officer, and illegal possession of cannabis substance.

Officers said they responded to the area of 464 Reidville Dr. just before 1:40 p.m. on Monday. A report said there was a hit-and-run crash that involved multiple vehicles.

They identified the striking vehicle as a black Maserati SUV that was reported stolen out of Middlebury.

The driver of the Maserati crashed it into two other vehicles in the area, and both of the SUV’s occupants fled the scene afterward. Officers said they found them nearby and, they were both taken into police custody.

Both Rivera and the juvenile suspect were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

One of the occupants in one of the other involved vehicles also suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

This crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

Police said Rivera also has several additional outstanding warrants. No bond was set.

Investigators said they believe that the stolen Maserati was also involved in other recent criminal activity in Waterbury.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

