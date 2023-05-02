Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

TPC River Highlands ready for the Travelers Championship next month

Channel 3's Marc Robbins speaks with Travelers executive Andy Bessette at Travelers...
Channel 3's Marc Robbins speaks with Travelers executive Andy Bessette at Travelers Championship media day on May 2, 2023.
By Marc Robbins
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship golf tournament is set for mid-June, and organizers gave the media a preview of what to expect.

The tournament’s media day happened on Tuesday at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Tournament director Nathan Grube, chief administrative officer of Travelers Andy Bessette, and last year’s champion, Xander Schauffele, spoke during a news conference.

This years tournament is one of the elevated PGA Tour events with a $20 million purse.

Grube said the tournament was elevated for both the players and the fans who will be in attendance.

The first round is set to tee off on June 22.

Tickets are on sale here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors, then robs victim
I-691 crash
Waterbury man killed in I-691 crash that involved 2 pickup trucks
shower activity Tuesday morning - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled for days...
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September

Latest News

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon,...
Harden scores 45, hits late 3 as 76ers down Celtics 119-115
Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo (25) and Jeremy Swayman (1) stand on the ice after losing to the...
Panthers oust record-setting Bruins 4-3 in OT in Game 7
Will Levis during UK's win over Mississippi State.
Two CT natives selected in the NFL Draft
RHAM visits Windsor in softball for the April 28 Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week!
GAME OF THE WEEK: RHAM at Windsor in softball