TPC River Highlands ready for the Travelers Championship next month

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship golf tournament is set for mid-June, and organizers gave the media a preview of what to expect.

The tournament’s media day happened on Tuesday at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Tournament director Nathan Grube, chief administrative officer of Travelers Andy Bessette, and last year’s champion, Xander Schauffele, spoke during a news conference.

This years tournament is one of the elevated PGA Tour events with a $20 million purse.

Grube said the tournament was elevated for both the players and the fans who will be in attendance.

The first round is set to tee off on June 22.

