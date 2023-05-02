Tractor trailer driver’s illegal left turn led to deadly crash, police say

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer driver faces a negligent homicide charge for a crash that killed a man last fall.

Alexander Harb, 61, of Ozark, AL, was arrested on Monday for the Sept. 30, 2022 crash.

Alexander Harb was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle following a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Sept. 2022, South Windsor police said. (South Windsor police)

South Windsor police said Harb made an illegal left turn at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street in their town. He took the turn in front of a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Nathan Eberly of Simsbury, died as a result, police said.

Harb turned himself in on an active arrest warrant at South Windsor police headquarters. In addition to being charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, he was also charged with left turn failure to yield right of way.

Police said he was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

Harb appeared in Manchester Superior Court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.