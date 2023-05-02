Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Tractor trailer driver’s illegal left turn led to deadly crash, police say

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer driver faces a negligent homicide charge for a crash that killed a man last fall.

Alexander Harb, 61, of Ozark, AL, was arrested on Monday for the Sept. 30, 2022 crash.

Alexander Harb was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle following a crash that...
Alexander Harb was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle following a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Sept. 2022, South Windsor police said.(South Windsor police)

South Windsor police said Harb made an illegal left turn at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street in their town. He took the turn in front of a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Nathan Eberly of Simsbury, died as a result, police said.

Harb turned himself in on an active arrest warrant at South Windsor police headquarters. In addition to being charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, he was also charged with left turn failure to yield right of way.

Police said he was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

Harb appeared in Manchester Superior Court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors, then robs victim
I-691 crash
Waterbury man killed in I-691 crash that involved 2 pickup trucks
shower activity Tuesday morning - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled for days...
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September

Latest News

Your Tuesday morning update
shower activity Tuesday morning - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled for days...
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon,...
Harden scores 45, hits late 3 as 76ers down Celtics 119-115
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning