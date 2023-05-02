U.S. Coast Guard shares boating safety tips as summer approaches

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With the summer season right around the corner, the Coast Guard gave Eyewitness News an up-close look at not only how it’s training, but the tips it wants you to follow if you’ll be boating.

Warm weather is on its way and if you’re going to be out on the water, the U.S. Coast Guard wants boaters to be prepared.

Buzzing over Long Island Sound, a Coast Guard helicopter lowered rescue swimmer and Connecticut native Derrian Duryea into the choppy waters.

“Basically when we show up unfortunately it’s somebody’s worse day. They just lost their vessel or they’re having a medical emergency,” said Duryea with the Coast Guard.

It’s only a demonstration, and the victim secured between his legs was just a dummy, but it’s a situation he’s been in countless times.

“Often times we’ll get a call for one thing, get on scene and it’s a totally different scenario,” Duryea said.

As the weather gets warmer, more boaters will be out on the sound and Connecticut’s rivers.

“Everything from life rings to heaving lines so we can reach out to other boats, tow bit, tow reel, just in case we’ve got to get someone out of a sticky situation,” said BM1 Bernie Lietart with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard is kicking off its responsible boating safety campaign for the season.

“We saw about a 30-percent increase in boating fatalities from 2021-2022, so we really want people to go out there and enjoy the weather, enjoy the water but be safe,” said Captain Eva Van Zant with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound.

To start, they say even before you go out, make sure you have a plan and check the forecast.

“It might be a nice sunny day one minute and then the next minute it’s raining like it is now and its cold,” said Commander Ian Hurst with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Cape Cod.

Make sure you have the right equipment, from handheld radios and GPS indicating radio beacons to the most important: life jackets.

“Have your life jacket, wear your life jacket, that’s even bigger,” Duryea said.

The water is still cold right now. The average temperature in Long Island Sound is 55 degrees. Even if the air temperature warms up, the Coast Guard said for now you want to continue to dress for the water, not the weather.

