Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Wickham Park in Manchester to host annual tree tour this weekend

Wickham Park Tree Tour in Manchester
By Lorin Richardson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - You know the saying April showers bring May flowers. The rain over the weekend did just that!

Its perfect timing for Wickham Park in Manchester. They’re having their annual tree tour this weekend.

If you’re looking for some beautiful spring blossoms, Wickham Park is a great place to come and see.

They have some really unique trees, like this 1400 year old tree that was taken from a cutting from a village in Japan.

Mom of four, Erin McNamara took her kids to see the blooms.

“It’s beautiful to see all the buds blooming up in the sensory garden the smells are super fragrant,” Erin said. “I like the design of the garden whoever designed it did a really good job.”

It’s a fun family trip that’s also educational.

“I’ve noticed that there are some new plaques on some of the trees which is nice because we are a homeschool family so we like to learn as we go,” Erin said. “We’ve got some rose bushes, some hydrangeas, all kinds of beautiful flowering plants that will be popping up through the season.”

Shawn Porter is the director at Wickham Park. Their hour-long annual tree tour this weekend  will showcase many of their 50 varieties of trees.

“There’s always something blooming we just got past cherry blossom, but now we have dog woods and crab apples blooming all of the Japanese maples are getting really beautiful and red so there’s always something cool to see here,” Porter said.

He said the recent rain has helped in some ways.

“We will plant 300 or 400 plants a year so in a drought it’s really tough because you have to keep up on watering when we have some rain. It’s a blessing and a curse obviously it helps us keep all our new plantings watered but people don’t come to the park so we need the rain but we’ll keep it on weekdays,” said Porter.

The tour starts at 10 a.m. this Saturday and is free with car admission to the park.

Wickham Park Annual Tree Tour

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed generic
Police identify pedestrian killed on Route 9
Capitol building in Hartford. (WFSB File Photo)
Investigation underway after unknown person paints state capitol doors
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said scattered showers are on the way for Tuesday.
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled for days...
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown

Latest News

Appropriations committee voting on Gov. Lamont's gun proposals
Appropriations committee to vote on Gov. Lamont’s gun safety proposals
Middletown police.
Crash closes Washington Street in Middletown
Traffic alert
Both sides of I-395 in Plainfield shut down following crash
Meriden city council meeting following manager's arrest
Meriden city manager’s drunk driving arrest discussed at council meeting