Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

7-month-old in allegedly stolen car found safe; Amber Alert canceled

An Amber Alert issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis has been canceled after he was...
An Amber Alert issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis has been canceled after he was found safe.(NCMEC)
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis has been canceled after he was found safe.

The Indianapolis Police Department said 7-month-old Jackson Shugars was located hours after an Amber Alert was issued for him. The baby was inside a car when it was allegedly stolen at 7:41 p.m. in Indianapolis, WNDU reports.

Police said that Jackson appeared to be fine following the ordeal, but he was being checked out by medics as a precaution.

The allegedly stolen car was also located.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manchester home invasion suspect considered armed and dangerous
Manchester home invasion suspect found in Windham
Alexander Harb was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle following a crash that...
Tractor trailer driver’s illegal left turn led to deadly crash, police say
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled a bit longer...
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled a bit longer...
Rafael Rivera and a juvenile were arrested for causing a hit-and-run in Waterbury in a stolen...
Teens charged following hit-and-run with stolen Maserati
A box truck that was involved in a burglary crashed on Route 2 west in East Hartford the...
Stolen box truck connected to burglaries crashes on Route 2 in East Hartford

Latest News

Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
Manchester home invasion suspect considered armed and dangerous
Manchester home invasion suspect found in Windham
Manchester home invasion suspect found in Windham
Manchester home invasion suspect found in Windham
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled a bit longer...
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled a bit longer...