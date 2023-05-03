Contests
CT areas among the worst for allergies, lawncare marketplace says

Allergies.
Allergies.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Two regions in Connecticut rank among the worst for allergy sufferers, according to an online lawncare marketplace.

Lawn Love released on Wednesday its list of 2023′s Worst Cities for Grass Allergies This Summer.

It said it compared 131 metro areas based on allergy risk, exacerbators, and access to detection and treatment resources.

“More specifically, we looked at grass pollen forecasts, allergen intensity, and lawn mowing frequency, among nine total metrics,” the organization said in its report.

Lawn Love put the New Haven-Milford area as the third worst. That region was immediately followed by the Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown area in 4th place.

The only spots ahead of the Connecticut locations were Springfield, MA and Wichita, KS.

The marketplace blamed climate change, which it said is likely to worsen grass allergies for sufferers in parts of Connecticut.

The best region for grass allergies included Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL was second best.

Lawn Love said beachy, sandy metro areas have been particularly ideal for allergy sufferers.

Read the complete report on Lawn Love’s website here.

