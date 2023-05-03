Firefighters battle garbage fire in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A fire that started in a garbage truck shut down part of a road in South Windsor on Wednesday morning.

The South Windsor Fire Department shared photos of flaming garbage in the middle of Nevers Road.

Drivers were urged to avoid Nevers Road between Ayers and Hazel roads.

Firefighters said the truck’s entire load had to be dumped out on the street.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire.

