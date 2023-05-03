Hockey brings boost to businesses in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s a big week for hockey in Hartford.

The Hartford Wolf Pack ice hockey team has made it to the playoffs.

Their success this season has trickled down to downtown businesses.

“Can’t wait. We do have season tickets here so I’m excited to be at the game,” said Dante Boffi, co-owner of Four Dads Pub.

In downtown Hartford the excitement is in the air.

The wolf pack are in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

“It’s really impressive this is all happening. It’s a big year for CT, especially with UConn too. So we just gotta show the support,” said Samantha Jones of Hartford.

The Wolf Pack play the Providence Bruins Wednesday at 7 p.m. If they win they’ll reach the Atlantic Division Finals.

“This year has actually been one of our best years in team history because of the great community to support the Wolf Pack,” said Erik Hansen, Vice President of Business Operations, Hartford Wolf Pack.

The lower bowl of the XL Center can seat roughly 5400 people.

“If you come to watch tomorrow night, we hope you will come out for dinner beforehand and go out for a drink afterwards, be safe but come and enjoy Hartford for what should be a great night,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

With the Wolf Pack playing their home games at the XL Center, many downtown Hartford businesses like Four Dads Pub have been seeing a boost.

“We saw a huge boost from the UConn games, huge boost from the Wolf Pack but then you start to see them come out not just for the events but for the local restaurants that they discovered because of the event,” Boffi said.

Boffi says the growth at Four Dads Pub has been exponential.

“If the Wolf Pack score four goals everybody in the arena is entitled to a slice of pizza free on us,” said Boffi.

“It’s nice to like go out and support the ones who are run by like families and stuff like that and it just shows that you support them and you’re here for them,” said Alison Wagner of Wethersfield.

Tickets for Wednesday night’s game are available online or at the box office.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.