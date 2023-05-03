Contests
Homeowners participating in ‘No Mow May’ to help pollinators

Pros and cons of No Mow May
By Jill Gilardi
May. 3, 2023
Conn. (WFSB) - “No Mow May” is in full swing.

Signs saying, “No Mow May,” are popping up in Connecticut neighborhoods.

The idea behind the phrase is to let your lawn grow to help a bee in need.

The spring is a critical time for hungry, newly emerged bees.

Allowing your lawn to grow longer and letting the flowers which you might consider weeds to grow, the lawn can provide nectar and pollen to help bees thrive.

Mowing less creates a habit and can increase the abundance and diversity of wildlife including bees and other pollinators.

One way to reduce mowing is by participating in No Mow May.

If you wanted to go a step further, you can change your lawn to include more flower species. A “bee lawn” may include some white clover and violets.

“My suggestion to someone would be to take a portion of your yard, maybe your backyard or your side yard where it’s not the whole thing looking like a hay field, and benefit that way,” said Don Woods the former president of Stonebridge Landscaping and Garden Center.

If you don’t have a lawn, you can plant flowers and set them in a spot outside.

How to participate in No Mow May

