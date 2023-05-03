Legislators concerned after GOP budget proposal includes cuts to veteran’s benefits

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The House voted Wednesday to pass a bill that raises the nation’s debt ceiling.

The Republican bill would also cut federal spending, but legislators are concerned after hearing how an essential federal program will be affected.

This Wednesday morning, Democratic Congresswoman DeLauro will review the impact of the proposed cuts to Veteran programs.

DeLauro says the massive cuts would cap annual investments that veterans and their families rely on.

The budget proposal passed by House Republicans would delay payments for less than a year if Congress agrees to 10 years of cuts and caps to veterans’ annual investments.

According to DeLauro, the bill also takes away 2 billion dollars in funding to support veterans, including vets’ health and earned benefits.

Since the ‘Limit, Save, Grow’ Act of 2023 passed, House Republicans have taken a stance.

In a tweet published by the White House, House Republicans say they did not vote to cut veteran’s benefits.

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America published a letter to Congress expressing concerns over the House Republicans’ bill.

The advocates say the proposal would endanger funding for the VA and other veteran programs.

They claim the bill’s language does not say the VA would be protected from the proposed budget reductions.

Rep. DeLauro will hold an event at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Veteran’s Museum and Learning Center in West Haven to discuss potential veterans program cuts.

