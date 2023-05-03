Madison mom’s life hack YouTube channel boasts more than 1 million subscribers

(WFSB) – A Madison mom started her blog as a hobby 10 years ago and it’s grown into a full-time business with a million subscribers hanging on to every word.

Kallie Branciforte is the woman behind But First, Coffee.

When she’s not wrangling these two cuties, Kallie dishes out money and organizing advice for more than a million subscribers on YouTube.

“For me, it’s all about content that’s helping people. I always think about content that’s valuable,” said Kallie.

It started as a hobby 10 years ago.

In 2016, she and her husband found themselves deep in $80,000 of debt.

“We were trying to get pregnant, it was not going well. It was just not a good year and we started we’re sort of let’s focus on debt. That will be our thing to focus on instead of focusing on starting a family which can be all consuming,” said Kallie. “So I started sharing some of that. General affordable living stuff and how to do things on a budget.”

During the day she worked as an elementary school teacher, but at night she ran her YouTube channel.

The more views, the more ad revenue filled up her bank account.

“I started working harder on what I do now. My side hustle. So I essentially had two incomes,” Kallie said.

They paid off the debt in a year.

She worked both jobs for another two years, then took the plunge. The YouTube channel became her full-time gig.

“I’ve had a few videos that have gone viral,” said Kallie.

She added most of her growth has been slow and steady.

In December of 2022 that paid off. She hit a milestone one million subscribers.

“It seems like this big moment that you’re sort of waiting for and it was. It felt really good,” Kallie said.

This plaque hangs in her studio space.

“It felt really good that I saw that goal come through, but at the same time it’s kind of just a number. I don’t obsess over like I couldn’t tell you how many subscribers I have right this second,” said Kallie.

What started as a way to refocus is now her primary focus.

Along with 4-year-old Miles, 2-year-old Finley, and a third on the way.

“Sometimes life’s timing knows a little bit better than you do. It’s made me a little more humble to that I think,” Kallie said.

Since we caught up with Kallie, she did have her baby.

Tate Harty was born April 21 at 7 pounds 15 ounces and his big brother and sister are so excited to have him.

You can follow But First, Coffee on YouTube HERE and the But First, Coffee blog HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.