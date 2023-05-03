Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Plainfield girl, bringing her to hotel

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Massachusetts man is accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old Plainfield girl and bringing her to a hotel.

Police said the investigation began on March 18. Officers responded to a home in the Moosup Village area of Plainfield for the report of a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officers could not find the girl nearby.

After interviewing people at the home, police believed the girl was taken by 22-year-old Connor Tidd of Quincy, Massachusetts.

“The Special Investigations Unit was subsequently requested to the scene to assist in the investigation,” Plainfield police said.

Police later learned Tidd brought the girl to the Elite Inn on East Main Street in Moosup.

“Officers responded to the Elite Inn and established a perimeter around the property,” police said.

Officers found the room Tidd was inside. He did not listen to their verbal commands, authorities said.

Police entered the hotel room and found the missing 13-year-old girl in the bathroom.

“Tidd was found hiding behind the doorway, attempting to elude the Officers,” Plainfield police said.

Police were granted search and seizure warrants for the hotel room and Tidd’s vehicle.

Officers seized several pieces of evidence that established probable cause for sexual and narcotic crimes, according to Plainfield police.

Tidd was arrested at the scene. He was charged with risk of injury to a minor and interfering with an investigation.

Police said he was held on a $150,000 bond and arraigned on March 20.

“Upon arraignment Tidd’s bond was raised to $250,000, which he was able to secure,” Plainfield police said. “Tidd was subsequently released with extensive conditions to include but not limited to wearing a Global Positioning System (GPS) and to remain in the State of Connecticut.”

Plainfield police submitted an arrest warrant on Wednesday after more investigating.

For that warrant, Tidd was charged with sex assault second-degree, risk of injury to a minor, risk of injury to a minor / sexual contact, kidnapping first-degree (advance a felony), kidnapping first-degree (sexual abuse), illegal distribution of a controlled substance, illegal distribution of a controlled substance with a victim younger than 18, and enticing a minor.

He was arrested on these charges on Wednesday.

Police said Tidd is now being held on a $500,000 bond. He is set to be arraigned in court in Danielson on Thursday.

