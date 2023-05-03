Meeting held in Waterbury to address school weapon concerns

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - School safety is in the spotlight in Waterbury after back-to-back issues with students and weapons last week.

Teachers and district administrators met at Crosby High School on Wednesday to address the issues.

The incidents are weighing heavily on the minds of these teachers.

There was the report at Kennedy High School last Friday where no actual weapon was found on any students.

But court records show just how close students were to danger in the incident that led to a Crosby student’s arrest.

“I don’t want to send my daughter to school knowing good and well that I might not get her back,” said Jenna Thompson.

Thompson’s daughter has a few more years before she gets to high school.

But already, the flashing lights parked outside Waterbury’s high schools and threats of weapons within them have frightened her.

“I can’t be comfortable at work or I can’t be comfortable at home knowing or thinking that somebody else’s kid is going to bring something to school to harm my child,” Thompson said.

Eyewitness News learned more about last Thursday’s investigation at Crosby High School that ended in an arrest.

Court records show that 18-year-old Lashawn Nance had mentioned to another student that he almost shot himself in the leg in class.

According to the case report, police took the loaded .22 from Nance and found its hammer had been cocked.

It was a gun that never should have been in Connecticut, as police said it was stolen out of Pennsylvania in March of 2019, when most of Crosby’s students were still in middle school.

At the time of Nance’s arrest Thursday, he was on probation for larceny.

Sparking that whole investigation was a student who heard Nance talking about the gun and said something.

“The student trusted an adult with something that was very serious,” said Waterbury Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin.

Eyewitness News sat down with Ruffin after a safety meeting with teachers and police.

Some parents are calling for metal detectors, which the district does not have.

“We solicited the cost of what a metal detector would cost the district. At the time that we were researching it, it was not highly received by a lot of people,” Ruffin said.

She said the district is focusing on preventative tactics like social and emotional wellness programs, and she is encouraging parents to have ongoing conversations about gun safety with their kids.

That’s a message Ruffin said she tried to get out to parents months ago at a safety meeting. She said between 50 and 80 people attended.

“It was certainly not the majority of parents and not the majority of the people that needed to hear it,” Ruffin said. “I think what was critically important is understanding that arrests have not been solving the issue.”

Ruffin said the issue of metal detectors is one they frequently revisit on parent surveys.

Waterbury’s high schools and middle schools all have school resource officers, but they are not in the elementary school.

