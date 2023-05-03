New ambulance plan causes controversy in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - Big changes could be coming to East Haddam’s ambulance services.

East Haddam’s first selectwoman Irene Haines is looking to get rid of the town’s current ambulance service, and replace it with a hybrid model.

East Haddam residents are looking to keep the current service, but Haines says the organization had $20,000 worth of unpaid bills and other deficiencies.

The East Haddam ambulance association received a 60-day notice to vacate the town back on April 21.

Haines submitted a hybrid model which will bring in outside help from a for profit organization. The model was submitted to the office of emergency services to change primary emergency care.

“With this new hybrid model we’re estimating about 325, 000 worth of income for the towns service this would be pay for staffing service as we ramp up supplies and equipment to get going,” said Haines.

In addition, the new plan wouldn’t leave current employees without a job, it would just bring in extra help to respond to calls.

However, the director of the ambulance association says they tried working with the town on a way to address finances, but she says the town hasn’t cooperated.

“In October we met with the town finance committee and first selectman, and we presented 5 years of financials to them and we thought we were going to get advice on how to manage things, but we never got any advice on that,” said Laurie D’Aquila, the president of the East Haddam ambulance association.

Residents were able to speak out about this at a board of selectman meeting on Tuesday. Residents say they’re willing to help the current organization stay afloat.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.