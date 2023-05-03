Contests
Boater’s death under investigation in West Haven

Authorities are investigating a boater's death in West Haven.
Authorities are investigating a boater's death in West Haven.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – West Haven police are investigating a boater’s death Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a report of a capsized boat in the water at 11:22 a.m. Authorities said the boat was a dinghy.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene around 12:01 p.m.

They pronounced the male boater deceased, police said.

The boater has not been identified.

West Haven police said the investigation is at the April Street boat launch.

DEEP and the US. Coast Guard are also responding.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

