Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Report: Tucker Carlson text may have played role in Fox News firing

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio...
Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report alleges a text from Tucker Carlson possibly played a role in Fox News firing him.

The New York Times claimed in a report published Tuesday that the conservative media personality made a racial comment in a text to a producer back in January 2021.

According to the Times, Carlson messaged the producer that he watched a video of a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump beating an “antifa kid.”

The break comes amid a cascade of bad legal news for the network. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, ATV, FOX NEWS, TYLER BAGGINS, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER, WMTV, POOL)

The report claimed Carlson texted it was “not how white men fight.” Also, in the alleged message, he supposedly shared that he was rooting for the mob to kill the person.

The newspaper reports the message was discovered as part of the Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox.

According to the Times, Fox’s board of directors was alarmed by the text message, and it played a role in Carlson’s firing last Monday.

Neither Fox News nor Carlson has responded to the Times report.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manchester home invasion suspect considered armed and dangerous
Manchester home invasion suspect found in Windham
Alexander Harb was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle following a crash that...
Tractor trailer driver’s illegal left turn led to deadly crash, police say
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled a bit longer...
Rafael Rivera and a juvenile were arrested for causing a hit-and-run in Waterbury in a stolen...
Teens charged following hit-and-run with stolen Maserati
A box truck that was involved in a burglary crashed on Route 2 west in East Hartford the...
Stolen box truck connected to burglaries crashes on Route 2 in East Hartford

Latest News

FILE - Britain's King Charles III inspects the 200th Royal Military Academy Sandhurst...
UK readies pomp for King Charles III’s coronation
card interest rates - WFSB - Morning Business Report
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Credit card interest rates, gas price fall, Amazon pet day sales
Rye Shashok
VIDEO: Manhunt for suspect that stretched from Manchester to Windham ends
Flower Hometown Scramble
HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: A lovely May flower
The grandmother said that her daughter and three teenage grandchildren were among the seven...
Grandmother feels justice system failed family after bodies found in Oklahoma