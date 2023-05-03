Contests
State police search for woman who went missing on Appalachian Trail in Kent

Marta Renee Bowen
Marta Renee Bowen(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KENT, CT (WFSB) – State police are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing on the Appalachian Trail in Kent.

Police identified the missing woman as 60-year-old Marta Renee Bowen. She went missing from her camp site on the trail.

Bowen has gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

She is about 5′7″ tall and is possibly wearing a maroon puffer jacket and dark pants, said state police.

State police said Bowen’s cell phone and hiking gear were left at the camp site.

Anyone with information on Bowen’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police Troop L at 860-626-7900.

